Warnings

freeze

Atoka, OK OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-

/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/

Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-

Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-

Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-

Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-

Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-

Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-

Archer-Clay-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,

Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,

Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,

Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,

Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,

Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,

Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,

El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,

Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,

Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,

Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,

Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,

Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,

Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,

Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,

Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta

807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018



...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...



* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.



* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across

northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern

Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.



* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive

vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the

cold.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.



&&



$$





Latimer, OK ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-

/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/

Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-

Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-

Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-

Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-

Le Flore-

Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,

Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,

Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,

Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,

Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,

Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,

Wilburton, and Poteau

754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018



...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...



* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid

20s to lower 30s.



* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other

tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor

water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.

Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and

tender vegetation.



&&



$$





Le Flore, OK ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-

/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/

Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-

Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-

Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-

Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-

Le Flore-

Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,

Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,

Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,

Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,

Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,

Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,

Wilburton, and Poteau

754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018



...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...



* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid

20s to lower 30s.



* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other

tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor

water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.

Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and

tender vegetation.



&&



$$





Pittsburg, OK ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-

/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/

Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-

Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-

Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-

Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-

Le Flore-

Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,

Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,

Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,

Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,

Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,

Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,

Wilburton, and Poteau

754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018



...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...



* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid

20s to lower 30s.



* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other

tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor

water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.

Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and

tender vegetation.



&&



$$





