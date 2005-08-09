Weather Alerts - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Warnings

freeze
Atoka, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Carter, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Coal, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Garvin, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Hughes, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Johnston, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Latimer, OK

ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-
/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/
Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-
Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-
Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-
Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-
Le Flore-
Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,
Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,
Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,
Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,
Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,
Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,
Wilburton, and Poteau
754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid
20s to lower 30s.

* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other
tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor
water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.
Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and
tender vegetation.

&&

$$

Le Flore, OK

ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-
/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/
Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-
Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-
Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-
Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-
Le Flore-
Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,
Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,
Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,
Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,
Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,
Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,
Wilburton, and Poteau
754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid
20s to lower 30s.

* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other
tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor
water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.
Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and
tender vegetation.

&&

$$

Love, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

McClain, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Murray, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Pittsburg, OK

ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-
/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/
Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-
Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-
Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-
Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-
Le Flore-
Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,
Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,
Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,
Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,
Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,
Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,
Wilburton, and Poteau
754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid
20s to lower 30s.

* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other
tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor
water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.
Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and
tender vegetation.

&&

$$

Pontotoc, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Pottawatomie, OK

OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.

* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

$$

Pushmataha, OK

ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-
/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/
Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-
Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-
Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-
Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-
Le Flore-
Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,
Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,
Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,
Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,
Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,
Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,
Wilburton, and Poteau
754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid
20s to lower 30s.

* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other
tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor
water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.
Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and
tender vegetation.

&&

$$

Tuesday Midday Forecast

7-Day Forecast: Sherman

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 71°
  • 37°

Clear

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 61°
  • 43°

Abundant sunshine

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 73°
  • 59°

Partly cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 81°
  • 31°

Scattered thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 52°
  • 37°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 64°
  • 47°

Mix of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 70°
  • 45°

Sunshine

Currently in Sherman as of

  • 57°(Feels like 57°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: NNW @ 22 mph, gusting to 29 mph
  • Barometer: 30.06 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:11:09 am
  • Sunset: 07:48:36 pm
  • Humidity: 33
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

7-Day Forecast: Denison

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 80°
  • 37°

Clear

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 61°
  • 44°

Abundant sunshine

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 72°
  • 59°

Partly cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 80°
  • 30°

Scattered thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 51°
  • 36°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 64°
  • 46°

A few clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 69°
  • 44°

Sunshine

Currently in Denison as of

  • 57°(Feels like 57°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: NNW @ 22 mph, gusting to 29 mph
  • Barometer: 30.06 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:10:52 am
  • Sunset: 07:48:24 pm
  • Humidity: 33
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

7-Day Forecast: Ada

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 62°
  • 31°

Clear

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 59°
  • 40°

Abundant sunshine

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 70°
  • 53°

Clouds giving way to sun

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 66°
  • 26°

Thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 47°
  • 32°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 61°
  • 41°

Partly cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 65°
  • 38°

Sunny

Currently in Ada as of

  • 50°(Feels like 50°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: N @ 15 mph, gusting to 24 mph
  • Barometer: 30.1 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:10:38 am
  • Sunset: 07:49:28 pm
  • Humidity: 43
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

7-Day Forecast: Paris

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 70°
  • 38°

Windy and mainly clear

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 62°
  • 42°

Abundant sunshine

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 70°
  • 57°

Partly cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 74°
  • 35°

Thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 53°
  • 37°

Showers ending by midday

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 65°
  • 48°

Plenty of sun

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 71°
  • 44°

Mainly sunny

Currently in Paris as of

  • 59°(Feels like 59°)
  • Few Clouds
  • Wind: N @ 17 mph, gusting to 25 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:06:56 am
  • Sunset: 07:44:16 pm
  • Humidity: 41
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

7-Day Forecast: Durant

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 76°
  • 34°

Windy and mainly clear

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 61°
  • 40°

Abundant sunshine

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 70°
  • 57°

Partly cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 79°
  • 29°

Thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 51°
  • 35°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 63°
  • 44°

A few clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 69°
  • 42°

Sunshine

Currently in Durant as of

  • 55°(Feels like 55°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: NNW @ 18 mph, gusting to 25 mph
  • Barometer: 30.05 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:10:05 am
  • Sunset: 07:47:50 pm
  • Humidity: 38
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

7-Day Forecast: Gainesville

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 71°
  • 36°

Clear

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 61°
  • 41°

Abundant sunshine

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 74°
  • 59°

Partly cloudy

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 80°
  • 30°

Slight chance of a thunderstorm

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 51°
  • 36°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 65°
  • 46°

Mainly sunny

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 70°
  • 45°

Sunshine

Currently in Gainesville as of

  • 55°(Feels like 55°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: N @ 12 mph
  • Barometer: 30.11 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:13:14 am
  • Sunset: 07:50:40 pm
  • Humidity: 35
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

7-Day Forecast: McAlester

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 74°
  • 32°

Mainly clear

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 59°
  • 42°

Abundant sunshine

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 65°
  • 53°

Clouds giving way to sun

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 67°
  • 29°

Thunderstorms

Saturday
Saturday's Forecast Image
  • 48°
  • 34°

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 61°
  • 43°

Partly cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 65°
  • 39°

Mostly sunny

Currently in McAlester as of

  • 53°(Feels like 53°)
  • Few Clouds
  • Wind: N @ 15 mph, gusting to 26 mph
  • Barometer: 30.08 in.
  • Sunrise: 07:07:11 am
  • Sunset: 07:46:03 pm
  • Humidity: 41
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

Regional Conditions

Sherman
57°
Denison
57°
Ada
50°
Paris
59°
Durant
55°
Gainesville
55°
McAlester
53°