OKZ004>048-050-TXZ083-085-086-089-090-041100-
/O.CON.KOUN.FZ.W.0002.180404T0500Z-180404T1500Z/
Harper-Woods-Alfalfa-Grant-Kay-Ellis-Woodward-Major-Garfield-
Noble-Roger Mills-Dewey-Custer-Blaine-Kingfisher-Logan-Payne-
Beckham-Washita-Caddo-Canadian-Oklahoma-Lincoln-Grady-McClain-
Cleveland-Pottawatomie-Seminole-Hughes-Harmon-Greer-Kiowa-Jackson-
Tillman-Comanche-Stephens-Garvin-Murray-Pontotoc-Coal-Cotton-
Jefferson-Carter-Johnston-Atoka-Love-Hardeman-Wilbarger-Wichita-
Archer-Clay-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Laverne, Alva, Cherokee, Helena,
Carmen, Medford, Pond Creek, Lamont, Wakita, Ponca City,
Blackwell, Shattuck, Arnett, Gage, Fargo, Woodward, Fairview,
Enid, Perry, Cheyenne, Hammon, Seiling, Vici, Taloga, Leedey,
Weatherford, Clinton, Watonga, Geary, Okeene, Kingfisher,
Hennessey, Okarche, Guthrie, Stillwater, Elk City, Sayre,
Cordell, Burns Flat, Sentinel, Anadarko, Hinton, Yukon, Concho,
El Reno, Mustang, Oklahoma City, Chandler, Stroud, Prague,
Meeker, Davenport, Wellston, Chickasha, Tuttle, Purcell,
Newcastle, Blanchard, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Seminole, Wewoka,
Holdenville, Wetumka, Hollis, Mangum, Granite, Hobart, Snyder,
Altus, Frederick, Lawton, Duncan, Pauls Valley, Lindsay,
Wynnewood, Sulphur, Davis, Ada, Coalgate, Walters, Temple,
Waurika, Ringling, Ryan, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Atoka, Marietta,
Thackerville, Quanah, Vernon, Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls,
Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, Scotland, and Henrietta
807 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* TIMING... Late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* TEMPERATURES...Wednesday morning lows 20 to 25 degrees across
northern Oklahoma, and 28 to 32 degrees across much of southern
Oklahoma and portions of north Texas.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage sensitive
vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the
cold.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
&&
$$
ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-
/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/
Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-
Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-
Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-
Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-
Le Flore-
Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,
Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,
Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,
Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,
Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,
Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,
Wilburton, and Poteau
754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid
20s to lower 30s.
* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other
tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor
water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.
Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and
tender vegetation.
&&
$$
ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-
/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/
Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-
Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-
Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-
Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-
Le Flore-
Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,
Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,
Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,
Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,
Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,
Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,
Wilburton, and Poteau
754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid
20s to lower 30s.
* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other
tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor
water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.
Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and
tender vegetation.
&&
$$
ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-
/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/
Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-
Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-
Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-
Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-
Le Flore-
Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,
Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,
Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,
Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,
Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,
Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,
Wilburton, and Poteau
754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid
20s to lower 30s.
* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other
tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor
water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.
Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and
tender vegetation.
&&
$$
ARZ001-002-010-011-019-020-029-OKZ049-054>076-041000-
/O.CON.KTSA.FZ.W.0002.180404T0600Z-180404T1500Z/
Benton-Carroll-Washington AR-Madison-Crawford-Franklin-Sebastian-
Pushmataha-Osage-Washington OK-Nowata-Craig-Ottawa-Pawnee-Tulsa-
Rogers-Mayes-Delaware-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee-Wagoner-Cherokee-
Adair-Muskogee-McIntosh-Sequoyah-Pittsburg-Haskell-Latimer-
Le Flore-
Including the cities of Rogers, Bentonville, Berryville,
Eureka Springs, Fayetteville, Springdale, Huntsville, Van Buren,
Ozark, Charleston, Fort Smith, Antlers, Clayton, Pawhuska,
Bartlesville, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Pawnee, Tulsa, Claremore,
Pryor, Grove, Jay, Sapulpa, Okemah, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Tahlequah,
Stilwell, Muskogee, Checotah, Sallisaw, McAlester, Stigler,
Wilburton, and Poteau
754 PM CDT Tue Apr 3 2018
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning will range from the mid
20s to lower 30s.
* IMPACTS....These conditions could kill plants and and other
tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A freeze warning means freezing temperatures will occur. Outdoor
water pipes could freeze and burst if left unprotected.
Precautions should also be taken to protect small plants and
tender vegetation.
&&
$$
