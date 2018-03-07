KTEN Home - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Trump orders stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by grim warnings Video included

Updated:

Lawmakers, business groups and U.S. trading partners worried about a trade war are bracing for the details of President Donald Trump's plan to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. More>>

Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm Video included

Updated:

The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England. More>>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Eight highway patrol troopers are scheduled to bolster security at the Florida high school where last month's massacre happened.More >>
  • Hunt for Austin bomber frustrated police before breakthrough

    Hunt for Austin bomber frustrated police for weeks before big breakthrough.More >>
  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
