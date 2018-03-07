The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More>>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:09:38 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pruitt spent more than $120...
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt spent more than $120,000 in public funds last summer for a trip to Italy that included a meeting of G7 ministers and a private tour of the Vatican.More >>
The Oklahoma medical examiner's office has ruled that the fiery car crash in which energy industry magnate Aubrey McClendon died was an accident. An autopsy report released Wednesday showed the 56-year-old had...More >>
An Oklahoma man has been arrested after Oklahoma City police said they found bomb-making materials and a copy of "The Anarchist Cookbook" in his hotel room. Oklahoma County jail records show Richard Paul Holt of Marlow was...More >>
A Texas-based oil field service company has settled a lawsuit with more than 100 southern Oklahoma residents who allege their homes and businesses were damaged by groundwater contamination caused by the company.More >>
Canadian scientists say the Gulf of Mexico's annual "dead zone " will likely persist for decades. They say the oxygen-starved patch would linger even if farmers could immediately end all fertilizer runoff.More >>
A joint investigation by The Associated Press and Houston Chronicle reveals that the extent of Hurricane Harvey's toxic assault on the environment was more widespread than authorities publicly reported after...More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:43 GMT
(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-21 06:29:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:33:38 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). File - In this April 17, 2011 file photo, vineyards are shown in front of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages Friday, March 9, 2018...
A gunman took at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California on Friday and police locked down the sprawling grounds.More >>
Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:52 AM EDT2018-03-14 08:52:53 GMT
(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...
Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:22:11 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers are scheduled to bolster security at the Florida high school where last month's massacre happened.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:22:01 GMT
(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). Law enforcement officers secure the neighborhood at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. ...
Hunt for Austin bomber frustrated police for weeks before big breakthrough.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:21:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:21:47 GMT
They can't buy a beer or rent a car and most aren't even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:21:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:21:08 GMT
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...
The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:21:05 GMT
(Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP). The offices of Cambridge Analytica (CA) in central London, after it was announced that Britain's information commissioner Elizabeth Denham is pursuing a warrant to search Cambridge Analytica's computer servers, Tuesday Marc...
Special counsel Robert Mueller is scrutinizing the connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:20:57 GMT
(Tempe Police Department via AP). This image made from video Sunday, March 18, 2018, of a mounted camera provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an exterior view moments before an Uber SUV hit a woman in Tempe, Ariz. Video of a deadly self-drivin...
2 experts say Uber autonomous driving system should have spotted pedestrian before deadly crash.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:20:32 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:20:27 GMT
(AP Photo/Christine Cotter, File). FILE - In this April 21, 2011 file photo shows MGA chief executive Isaac Larian, left, leaves federal court in Santa Ana, Calif., after a victory over Mattel Inc. The CEO of the maker of the pouty Bratz dolls is launc...
AP Exclusive: CEO behind Bratz doll leads group that's pledged $200 million, hoping to crowdfund millions more to save part of Toys R Us.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:20:07 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this April 29, 20111, file photo, attorney John Dowd walks in New York. Dowd, President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team, is confirming his decision in an email to T...
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigation.More >>
